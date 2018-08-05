Friendship Day: Yeh Dosti Dharmendra And Amitabh Bachchan Nahi Todenge. Sholay Throwback

Happy Friendship Day: Dharmendra tweeted this throwback photo (courtesy aapkadharam)

Highlights Dharmendra and Big B famously co-starred in Sholay Dharmendra tweeted an iconic still from the film "Zamana misaal dega is dosti ki," tweeted the veteran actor

First, Happy Friendship Day, guys! As we are busy wishing our friends on the first Sunday of August, a tweet on Dharmendra's (unverified Twitter) timeline arrived to redefine the meaning of friendship. Remember how Jai and Veeru set major friendship goals in the cult classic Sholay? Looks like their dosti is still the same. On Sunday, Dharmendra chanced upon and shared an iconic still from Sholay, featuring Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and his partner-in-crime Veeru (Dharmendra played the role). Tagging Big B, Dharmendra revisited Sholay days with this message: "Zamana misaal dega is dosti ki Happy Friendship Day, Amitabh Bachchan!" Aww, so sweet.

Not just to Amitabh Bachchan but Dharmendra sent out Friendship Day greetings to his other colleagues as well:

Dosti kisi ajoobe se kam nahi #HappyFriendshipDaypic.twitter.com/ccBoIFz9Eg — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 5, 2018

Ye dost aaj bhi mere sath mein hai @ypdphirse mein.Sath mein hai hamari pretty daughter -in-law ,hamare kush ki better half. pic.twitter.com/8JTlBmFYn0 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 5, 2018

However, the tale of Jai-Veeru dosti continues to be a misaal over the years, courtesy Big B and Dharmendra, who keep reminiscing their Sholay memories. Last year, Big B shared a black and white blast from the past from the sets of the 1975 film and wrote: "Two very keen, committed, interested artists on the sets of Sholay. The jail sequence," which was preceded by another throwback Sholay moment.

Rehearsing for SHOLAY .. A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

In 2016, here's what he posted on Friendship Day:

T 2340 -Happy friendship day .. ever pic.twitter.com/BsOZ5g0n8x — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2016

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the stellar cast of Sholay included names like Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan. Sholay also introduced Bollywood to songs which turned out to be on the list of Bollywood's most-favourites including Yeh Dosti, which was sung by Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar and was apparently filmed over 21 days.

