Golden Globes 2018: Host Seth Meyer Starts Show, Says 'It's Going To Be A Good Year'

Host Seth Meyers kicked off the Golden Globes night on Sunday, with fantasy romance The Shape of Water leading the nominations. This year's ceremony is seen as the first big opportunity for the industry to unite against a pervasive culture of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, and stars wore black on the red carpet to mark the occasion. "It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't. It's going to be a good year," the NBC late night presenter joked in his opening monologue.
Celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Gal Gadot and several others arrived wearing black on the red carpet "to stand in solidarity with men and women everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment and abuse."