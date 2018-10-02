Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma And Others Pay Tribute

Anushka Sharma (L) and Sonam Kapoor (R). (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Bollywood stars remembered Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti "Let's celebrate his spirit with Sui Dhaaga," tweeted Anushka "Let's take a moment to remember his teachings," tweeted Sonam

Bollywood celebrities remembered Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Tuesday. Sui Dhaaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi through a special video. Anushka, who's last film Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of 'Made In India,' shared a special video celebrating the spirit of 'Made In India' and wrote:"This Gandhi Jayanti, we salute the teachings of the man who's truly Made in India. Let's celebrate his spirit with Sui Dhaaga Made In India." Sonam Kapoor, too paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and tweeted: "We are incredibly lucky to have had such an illustrious Indian leader! Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, let's take a moment to remember his teachings on honesty, humility, compassion and pledge to practice what he preached."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor's tweets here:

We are incredibly lucky to have had such an illustrious Indian leader! Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, let's take a moment to remember his teachings on honesty, humility, compassion and pledge to practice what he preached. pic.twitter.com/CgyrLzepet — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 2, 2018

Varun Dhawan too shared the same video with a different caption and wrote: "To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of the nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti by watching Sui Dhaaga with your family."

To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of our Nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti with your family by watching #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia. @AnushkaSharma@yrf@SuiDhaagaFilmpic.twitter.com/bXHnYYPIYt — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 2, 2018

Here are some more Gandhi Jayanti posts by Bollywood actors. Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh shared some of the most popular quotes from the Father of the Nation.

"You must be the change you wish to see in the world."#MahatmaGandhi#150thGandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/gT50yQ8fAw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 2, 2018

Other actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Athiya Shetty also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Hate the SIN, not the SINNER" - MK Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2018

Today is Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Tell us how you celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in the comments section.