Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma And Others Pay Tribute

Highlights
Bollywood celebrities remembered Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Tuesday. Sui Dhaaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi through a special video. Anushka, who's last film Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of 'Made In India,' shared a special video celebrating the spirit of 'Made In India' and wrote:"This Gandhi Jayanti, we salute the teachings of the man who's truly Made in India. Let's celebrate his spirit with Sui Dhaaga Made In India." Sonam Kapoor, too paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and tweeted: "We are incredibly lucky to have had such an illustrious Indian leader! Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, let's take a moment to remember his teachings on honesty, humility, compassion and pledge to practice what he preached."
Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor's tweets here:
This #GandhiJayanti, we salute the teachings of the man who's truly Made in India. Let's celebrate his spirit with #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia. @Varun_dvn@yrf@SuiDhaagaFilmpic.twitter.com/wxdSvYeQGn— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 2, 2018
We are incredibly lucky to have had such an illustrious Indian leader! Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, let's take a moment to remember his teachings on honesty, humility, compassion and pledge to practice what he preached. pic.twitter.com/CgyrLzepet— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 2, 2018
Varun Dhawan too shared the same video with a different caption and wrote: "To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of the nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti by watching Sui Dhaaga with your family."
To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of our Nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti with your family by watching #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia. @AnushkaSharma@yrf@SuiDhaagaFilmpic.twitter.com/bXHnYYPIYt— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 2, 2018
Here are some more Gandhi Jayanti posts by Bollywood actors. Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh shared some of the most popular quotes from the Father of the Nation.
#GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/T7a27uT85n— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 2, 2018
"You must be the change you wish to see in the world."#MahatmaGandhi#150thGandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/gT50yQ8fAw— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 2, 2018
Other actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Athiya Shetty also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
"Hate the SIN, not the SINNER" - MK Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2018
#MahatmaGandhi more relevant for #India than ever before! #GandhiJayanti#NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/UnS39tfmSj— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 2, 2018
#GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/0OdUqr7X9i— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) October 2, 2018
Today is Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Tell us how you celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in the comments section.