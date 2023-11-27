Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: 'I Will Never Let You Down' - Rajshri Deshpande After Big Win

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: rajshri_deshpande)

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who had impressed fans and critics with her moving performance as Neelam Krishnamoorthy in Trial By Fire, won the Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama award on Sunday night at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 held in Mumbai. After the massive feat, Rajshri Deshpande treated her fans on Monday to three consecutive posts with her award, expressing her happiness regarding the win. The first came early on Monday morning. It shows the actress lying on a bed while holding the trophy close to her. For the caption, she wrote, "Ufffff @filmfare for best actor. No idea how I can respond to so much love and appreciation for me and my work in #trialbyfire. So many people to thank to and so many people to respond to. Till I form my words and post about it let me hold her my black lady close to my heart take this sunshine, blessings and breathe for a bit."

The post garnered a lot of likes including from her Trial By Fire co-star Abhay Deol, who wrote, "earned it," below the post.

As promised in the earlier post, Rajshri did stay true to her words and put up an offical post with the award in her hand later in the day. The photo is from the award show last night. Rajshri Deshpande, who wore a saree to the event. can be seen looking lovingly at her prized possession. For the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday with my warm heart I was holding her in my arms and saying thank you for trusting my craft, passion and a mysterious dream of a small town village girl who never ever thought that one day she will have you in her life. I will never let you down and promise to take care of you forever. Long post coming soon."

The third and the last post is a video of the actor's acceptance speech after being handed over the award. In the short clip, the actor can be heard dedicating her award to "all the Neelam Krishnamoorthys around the world."

ICYDK, the gut-wrenching series is based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy and features Abhay Deol opposite Rajshri Deshpande. Abhay and Rajshri are playing real-life couple Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their children in the fire accident. The show traces the journey of the couple's fight for justice and is based on the couple's book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy.