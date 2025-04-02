<i>Fighter</i> Star Akshay Oberoi Learns Kannada As He Joins South Superstar Yash's <i>Toxic</i>: "Yash Has Been So Inspiring"

Akshay Oberoi made waves with his performance in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film had Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Some of his other notable projects include Madam Chief Minister, Gaslight, and Gurgaon.

Akshay is now all set to make his Kannada film debut with the highly anticipated action-thriller Toxic, where he will be seen sharing screen space with south superstar Yash.

Akshay is committed to making his performance as authentic on screen, as possible. He is therefore currently undergoing intensive language training to master Kannada for his role in Toxic.

The actor is working closely with language coaches provided by the production team, making himself focus on the nuances of Kannada pronunciation. Akshay is also dedicated to working towards emoting with the depth and precision required for his character in the film.

Speaking about the experience, Akshay shared, "Stepping into a new industry and language is both exciting and challenging. For me, it's not just about memorizing lines in Kannada but truly understanding the essence of the language and culture to bring authenticity to my character. The production team has been incredibly supportive, providing expert coaches to help me refine my pronunciation, diction, and emotional expressions. Yash has also been an inspiring co-star, and I'm thrilled to be part of such a grand cinematic project. I want to give this my best and make a genuine connection with the Kannada audience."

With Toxic, Akshay Oberoi embarks on an exciting new chapter in his career. His fans are eagerly waiting to see how this new venture will add to his filmography.