Fab Pics From Parineeti Chopra's London Vacation

Like several other Bollywood celebrities who have taken off to exotic locations to celebrate New Year's with their respective families and friends, actress Parineeti Chopra too jetted off to London to ring in the New Year's with her close ones. The 30-year-old actress has been sharing envy-inducing photos from her vacation on her Instagram timeline. From gorging on to some lip-smacking delicacies to enjoying the Christmas festivities on the streets of London, Parineeti is having a wonderful time. Sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram timeline, Parineeti wrote: “‘Tis the season for frumpy sweaters and sharp boots.” Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra is also in London with Nick Jonas and her family.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England, which also featured Arjun Kapoor . Namaste England was the sequel of 2007's superhit film Namaste London, which was also directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film failed to make its mark on the box office.

Parineeti Chopra is also part of Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which is a fictionalised representation of the epic Battle of Saragarhi fought in 1897 when 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought 10,000 Afghan invaders. Speaking about beinmg part of the film, Parineeti said: "I really wanted to work with Akshay sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of Kesari."

Parineeti Chopra also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi in the pipeline.