'Don't Make Loose Comments': Bigg Boss' Raqesh Bapat's Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra To Kashmera Shah After She Calls Him 'Henpecked'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actor Raqesh Bapat, his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra and actress Kashmera Shah occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Thursday after Kashmera Shah made a "loose comment" on the actor and got a befitting reply from his ex-wife. Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi separated back in 2017 and the actor, who currently features as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, is now romantically involved with Shamita Shetty, who is also a contestant on the show. Reacting to his current equation with Shamita Shetty on the Bigg Boss OTT, Kashmera Shah tweeted this on Tuesday: "Congratulations Raqesh Bapat, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband...again."

Kashmera Shah's tweet didn't go down well with Ridhi Dogra, who went on to reply: "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out!"

Again!? Excuse me.

Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out. — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 14, 2021

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat first met on the of 2010 TV show Maryada - Lekin Kab Tak. They also worked together on the show Seven in the same year. The duo were married for seven years before they decided to part ways.

In 2017, a joint statement by Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra about their separation read: "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us."

Raqesh Bapat has grown close to Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss house. The duo have even expressed their affection for each other on the show. Recently, Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda visited her in the house and approved their relationship, calling Raqesh the "gentleman in the house."