Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Slow Start For Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi's Film

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, directed by debutante filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, hit theatres on April 19. The film received positive reviews. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy alongside the leads. Its box office performance has been less than stellar. According to Sacnilk, the film had a limited opening day release, reminiscent of Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (LSD 2). As per the report, Do Aur Do Pyaar minted Rs 50 lakh at the box office. Its release coincided with Cinema Lovers Day and a buy one get one offer on tickets, yet it struggled with an overall occupancy of just 9.10 per cent on Friday.

In Mumbai, where it had 244 screenings, the occupancy was 13 per cent. In Delhi and NCR, the figure stood at 7 per cent across 323 shows. Chennai saw the highest occupancy at 28 per cent, despite having only seven screenings, according to Sacnilk. With major releases like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan still drawing audiences, Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2 are expected to face challenges in growing over the weekend.

The storyline follows Kavya (played by Vidya) and Ani (portrayed by Pratik), a couple on the brink of separation who find themselves entangled in extramarital affairs. However, their lives take an unexpected turn, altering the course of their relationship. As circumstances unfold, they rediscover their love for each other and begin to reconcile.

For Vidya Balan, this marks her first theatrical release since her 2023 film Neeyat, which also struggled at the box office. Conversely, for Pratik Gandhi, it's his second Hindi theatrical release following Kunal Kemmu's comedy Madgaon Express. Both actors have received acclaim for their performances from critics and viewers alike.