In Kashmir, Diljit Dosanjh Sips Hot Kahwa, Hops On A Shikara Ride On Dal Lake. Watch

Currently on a musical journey across the country for his Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit's current stop is Kashmir. Giving his fans a glimpse of his time amidst the snow-clad mountains and valleys of Kashmir, Dijit shared a video on his Instagram.

In the video, the actor-singer is enjoying a shikara ride on Dal Lake when he is approached by a vendor selling delicious Kashmiri kahwa on another boat. What follows next is a heartwarming exchange between Diljit and the vendor, and also the others on his shikara.

Over the next few seconds, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor not only engages with the kahwa seller, but also purchases a cup of the warm drink from him. The seller introduces himself as the star of Dal Lake, Mustaq, before he proceeds to list all the ingredients in his special kahwa. Along with the video, Diljit added the caption, "Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kehwa & Adnan bhai ka Rabab."

Watch the video here:

Fans loved Diljit's banter with the locals of Kashmir and poured their appreciation for their favourite star in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Promoting kashmir tourism at the very right time," another wrote, "Paji is a vibe," while another fan commented, "Bringing the world closer with his magic."

Before Kashmir, Diljit was in Chandigarh for his previous concert, where he made a bold announcement that he won't be performing live in India anymore until the infrastructure is fixed and improved.

He said, "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

At his Chandigarh show, Diljit served some pretty iconic moments for his fans as well. He got emotional and spoke about performing on his home ground, and also dedicated the entire concert to the newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

