Diljit Dosanjh's First Earning At 18 Was Rs 3,000. Here's What He Did With It

The star of the recently-concluded Dil-Iuminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest pop stars, not just in India, but all over the world. Having performed at Coachella and also on Jimmy Fallon's show, Diljit has truly put India on the global map.

That Diljit came from humble beginnings is not a new fact. But his nostalgic memory of his first ever paycheck will give his fans just one more reason to love him.

During an earlier interview, Diljit opened up about his first job and salary. He revealed that when he was 18, he made money for the first time. He earned Rs 3,000 for performing at a birthday party.

But what he did with this money will remind you why he's the G.O.A.T.

Instead of spending the money on himself, the actor-singer stayed true to his promise that he had once made to a mentally challenged local uncle who lived alone. Diljit spent one-third of his salary to gift the uncle a bicycle.

He spent the rest of the money by donating it to the Gurudwara Sahib.

Looking back at his musical career, Diljit's music industry debut was in 2004, with his first album, Ishq Da Uda Ada. However, his claim to fame was his third album, Smile, which was produced by Sukhpal Sukh.

In 2020, his album, G.O.A.T. made it to Billboard's Social 50 chart. The album also reached the top of Billboard's Top Triller Global chart.

His acting career started with Udta Punjab in 2016, which earned him a lot of critical acclaim. From there, he featured in multiple films like Good Newzz, the Jatt & Juliet franchise, Amar Singh Chamkila, Crew, and more.

He will be next seen in Border 2, directed by JP Dutta, also featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty.

