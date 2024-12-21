Did Shah Rukh Khan Slap Honey Singh? The Rapper Finally Breaks Silence

When a segment of a documentary starts with, "Nine years later, let me tell you what really happened. Nobody knows what I'm going to tell you on camera now," you know interesting details are going to follow.

In his recently released documentary, rapper Honey Singh addressed the rumours of being slapped by Shah Rukh Khan during a tour of the United States, which led him to getting stitches in his head. So, are the rumours true?

Honey shared that he after he made the blockbuster Lungi Dance for Shah Rukh's movie Chennai Express, the actor called him to tour along with him. Even though Honey was overworked, he still agreed to do the offer.

On one evening during the tour, the rapper shared that he was not in a state to perform, but was still being forced to.

"When they took me to Chicago for the show, I said, 'I don't want to perform'. I was sure that I was going to die during that show. Everyone told me that I should get ready, but I refused. My managers came over, and they said, 'Why aren't you getting ready?' I said, 'I'm not going,'" he shared.

In order to get out of having to perform, he shaved his head.

"I went to the washroom, took a trimmer, and I shaved my hair off. I said, 'How will I perform now?' They said, 'Wear a cap and perform,'" he shared.

So when shaving his head didn't work either, he smashed a cup on his head. The injuries and the stitches were from that, and not from Shah Rukh's slap, the rapper clarified.

"There was a coffee mug lying there. I picked it up and smashed it on my head," he said.

"Someone started the rumour that Shah Rukh Khan slapped me. That man loves me, he'll never raise his hand on me," Honey remarked.

In the documentary, Honey's sister said that it was after this incident when she decided that Honey should be brought back to India without delay.

She said, "I was in my room. He messaged that something is not right with me. He said can you come on Skype. And then he said, 'Mujhe please bacha lo, gudiya mujhe please bacha le' (Please save me, my doll). And then he disconnected."

The documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous explores the various timelines of the rapper's life. It is now streaming on Netflix.

