Crazy Viral: Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment Undergoes Security Changes Amid Death Threats

Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, is reportedly undergoing structural changes to amp up security.

On Sunday, a video surfaced on the internet which showed workers installing some security gadgets on the outer wall of Salman's building.

A Times of India report stated that the workers were not only installing security gadgets, but they were also turning up the security in the widows of the building and changing the structure of the balcony.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, this comes amid the multiple death threats for the actor from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.

Later, he gangster's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claimed that it was him behind the shooting incident in a Facebook post.

In recent months, Salman has stayed away from the media as much as possible. During his infrequent public appearances, he has been spotted with heavy security.

Despite the death threats, Salman has stayed true to his professional commitments. He shot for special sequences for the recently released Baby John, as well as for Rohit Shetty's Diwali release Singham Again. The actor has also been working on his Eid 2025 release Sikandar, the teaser of which came out recently.

In Sikandar's teaser, Salman Khan's killer dialogue "Suna hai ki bahut saare log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai (Heard that a lot of people are after me, just waiting for me to turn) made fans believe that this was a direct dig at the Bishnoi gang.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the cast of the action movie also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.

