<i>Costao</i> Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Up Against Goa's Most Notorious Smuggler

The teaser of Costao is out, and it offers a first glimpse into what promises to be another intense performance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Sejal Shah, the film is inspired by the life of fearless customs officer Mr. Costao Fernandes, who took on Goa's most powerful smuggling network in the 1990s.

The teaser sets the tone for a compelling David-versus-Goliath battle, as Nawazuddin's character - clad in a crisp white uniform - steps into a dangerous world of crime and corruption.

With gripping dialogue, emotional intensity and a tense face-off against Goa's most notorious gold smuggler, Costao teases a story of one man's courage against an entire system.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder and Faizuddin Siddiqui, the project is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures.

The drama traces Fernandes' daring solo mission that led to the disruption of one of India's biggest gold smuggling operations.

Joining Nawazuddin in a pivotal role is actress Priya Bapat.

Nawazuddin is gearing up for Raat Akeli Hai 2, the sequel to the 2020 noir thriller, alongside Chitrangda Singh.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the sequel is expected to build on the gritty legacy of its predecessor.