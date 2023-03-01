Inside Chum Darang's Picnic On 'Home Ground' In Arunachal Pradesh

Image was shared by . (courtesy: chum_darang)

Chum Darang has the perfect recipe to drive away our mid-week blues. Over the past few days, the actress has shared many glimpses of her vacation at home and today is no different. On the last day of her holiday at home, Chum Darang opted for a picnic in the woods with her loved ones. The actress has shared several images documenting the picnic. The first is a selfie of Chum Darang in a car with the caption: “Picnic ready. Last day home.” This is followed by more images of the actress picnicking in the woods, surrounded by lush greenery. She also shared a video of the campfire and wrote, “Aiyaa.” In another Instagram Stories, Chum Darang wrote, “Issa windy” and gave fans a quick look at her picnic spot.

See the images here:

Chum Darang's love for travel and nature is well-documented on her social media timelines. Last year, the actress shared a few images from her time by the riverside. Dressed in a green maxi dress, Chum Darang strikes a perfect pose in the first image in the carousel of pictures. In the others, she is seen attempting to enter the river. In the caption, Chum revealed: “Yeah then I took a dip in the dress. Arunachal Pradesh. Yembung Korong.”

In another post from Arunachal Pradesh, Chum Parang is posing in a lush green field. Along with the images, the actress said: “Food fields, fake candids #arunachalpradesh.”

Before that, Chum Darang posted a series of photos of mountains, waterfalls, and forests from her trip to Nagaland and Assam. In the caption, she expressed her admiration for the North-East region of India and said: "My North-East is diamond. Some of my favourite pictures from the trip, Assam and Nagaland.”

She also included hashtags such as Kaziranga, North-East, and Dzüko. Dzüko refers to a valley situated on the border of Nagaland and Manipur.

See the images here:

Chum Darang made her Bollywood debut with the 2022 film Badhaai Do. The film, headlined by RajKummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, features Chum Darang as Bhumi's girlfriend. Her performance in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial earned her praise from all quarters. She has also appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.