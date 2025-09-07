Salman Khan On Ageing As Her Nears 60: "<i>Aage Ke Din Bohot Kam Hai</i>"

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Saturday featured host Salman Khan addressing contestants over their behavior during the week.

While schooling musician Amaal Mallik for his tendency to take afternoon naps, Salman shared a personal reflection.

Speaking about Mallik's habit, the actor drew attention to the importance of living life to the fullest as he approaches the senior citizen category.

"Humare jitne din chale gaye hai, usse aage ke din bohot kam hai! Toh ab hume jitni kam neend aaye, hum jitna kaam kar sake, jitna aur naam kama sake, woh toh karenge hi ab na! Active hone ka bass ek hi ilaaj hai ki active raho!" Salman said. (The number of years we have lived is more than the number of years we will live. So now, the lesser we sleep and more active we remain, will be good. We will work more, and establish ourselves more! The solution to being active, is staying active all the time!)

Salman then turned to veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, 62, to ask if his point was valid. Kunickaa agreed with him, saying he was absolutely right.

Salman Khan, who has been part of the film industry for over three decades, will turn 60 this December.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, which is based on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers that took place in June 2020.

Salman will play Colonel B Santosh Babu, the officer who led Indian troops during the confrontation. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Harshil Shah.

Battle of Galwan follows Khan's recent film Sikandar, in which he played a man driven by personal tragedy.