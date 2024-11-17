<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Rajat Dalal In A War Of Words, This Time With Shilpa Shirodkar

Another day, another fight inside the house of Bigg Boss 18. Rajat Dalal, who recently had a verbal spat with Chahat Pandey, is now seen in a heated argument with Shilpa Shirodkar in the precap of the upcoming episode. It all begins with Rajat telling the actress, “Shilpa ji, agar paanch logon ke baare me baat ho rahi hai, to aap swaad bade lete ho. Aapki baari me aapko mirchi lagti hai. [Shilpa ji, when there is a discussion about five people, you jump in with interest. But when it is about you, you can not take it.]” Shilpa retorts, “Oh my god! Jin logo ke saath akele baithte the aap unke bhi nahi ho paye. [Oh my god! The people you used to sit with privately do not even consider you theirs now.]”

Rajat Dalal asserts, “Mai seedhe-seedhe saamne bolta hu. [I speak directly to people's faces.]” Shilpa Shirodkar counters, “Oh, aap seedhe-seedhe saamne bolte hi nahi ho. Aapko lagta hai ki aap saamne bolte ho lekin aap bolte nahi ho. Aap logo ko neeche girake khud ko upar rakhte ho. [Oh, you do not even speak directly. You think you do, but you do not. You put others down to elevate yourself.]” To this, Rajat replies, “Aap yeh bolne wale koi nahi ho ki mai kisi ko neeche. [You are in no position to say that I put anyone down.] Before he could finish, Shilpa interjects by saying, “Aap ho. [You do.]”

A fan page shared the video of the precap on Instagram. Check it out:

A few days ago, Rajat Dalal was seen having an argument with Chahat Pandey. Irritated by Rajat's behaviour, the actress said, “Pyaar se baat karoge, double pyaar milega. Nafrat doge, bhains ki p**nch. [If you speak with love, you will receive double the love. If you hate, I will not care.]” Rajat replied, “Tumhare karmon ka phul mila hai. [You are just getting the fruits of your actions.]”

To this, Chahat Pandey fired back, “Bakwas kyu kar rahe ho, Rajat yarr. [Why are you talking nonsense, Rajat?]” She also took a jab at Rajat Dalal's controversial past, by saying, “Tumhare bhi bure karm hi hongey, jab tum Twitter pe trend kar rahe the. [You must have done bad deeds too, for you to be trending on Twitter.]” Click here to read all about it.

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. Premiered on October 6, the reality show airs on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the episodes on JioCinema.