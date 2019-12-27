Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 26, 2019: Shefali Zariwala And Paras Chhabra Get Emotional On Receiving Home Made Food

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Zariwala and Paras Chhabra in a still from the show.

Keeping up with the spirit of Christmas, Bigg Boss decided to give the contestants a special gift by sending some homemade food especially for them. All the contestants got extremely emotional after Mumbai's world famous Dabbawalas got tiffin boxes with food for the housemates. Paras Chhabra, who has never shed a tear on the show before, broke down on seeing the food brought from his house and he referred to the Dabbawalas as his Santa Claus. During the episode, Bigg Boss revealed that there was also a surprise in store for the contestants who had won the stall task in Wednesday's episode. All the contestants forgot their fights for a moment and decided to share the food that was sent from their homes.

Asim Riaz completed his term as the house captain, which meant that it was time for another captain to take over the house. Shehnaaz and Vishal were announced as the contenders for this week's captaincy. As a part of the task, Shenaaz and Vishal had to convince their fellow contestants to sacrifice their favourite belongings. Asim was asked to give up his favourite gym belt for Shehnaaz. Despite his not-so-cordial relations with Shenaaz, Asim agreed to sacrifice his gym belt.

Later, Rashami Desai was asked to destroy her family photo. Rashami agreed to give it up for Vishal. Next in line was Siddharth Shukla, who was asked to destroy his favourite towel as a part of the task. The actor, initially teased Shehnaaz. However, he did destroy his towel for her. Mahira was asked to put all her family photos in the shredder and Aarti Singh was asked to destroy the letters sent from her family. Both of them refused to destroy their belongings. Shehnaaz Gill became the new captain of the house.

