Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel Slams Hina Khan. Says, 'You Cannot Fool Everyone'

Karan Patel is one the three guests sent by Bigg Boss to interact with the housemates.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 09, 2017 12:52 IST
120 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel Slams Hina Khan. Says, 'You Cannot Fool Everyone'

Karan Patel and Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11. (Image courtesy: Colors TV)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Karan Patel had also slammed Hina Khan on social media
  2. Karishma Tanna and Rohan Mehra will also enter the house
  3. Salman Khan will also roast the contestants in Weekend Ka Vaar
Actress Hina Khan's stars in Bigg Boss house are not aligned in her favour or so it seems. In last night's episode Hina met her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, who proposed to her and when he exited Hina had a complete breakdown (overreaction much, alleged Twitter). But when Gauri Pradhan told Hina off for calling her husband "spineless" is when Twitter cheered the most. In tonight's episode, Hina Khan will come face to face with another celebrity from the outside world, who has a problem with Hina retracting from her statements. Actor Karan Patel (of Yeh Hai Mohobbatein) will enter the house tonight and tell Hina Khan that she can't fool the crores of people watching her outside by simply feigning innocence. Apart from Karan Patel, former Bigg Boss contestants Rohan Mehra and Karishma Tanna will also enter the house. Karishma clearly doesn't like Vikas Gupta.
 

In the previous weeks, Karan Patel was one of the many celebrities to slam Hina Khan was making derogatory remarks about the contestants and then shirking away from the responsibility of owining her mistakes. On social media, Karan Patel critical tweets were matched by Rocky Jaiswal, who defended Hina through and through. Last month, Karan Patel twisted the name of Hina's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Yeh Ghatiyapan Kya Kehlata Hai and wrote:
 

This was Rocky's reply:
 

In the last two episodes, the contestants met their family members and friends as a part of the task. And now, host Salman Khan is all set to grill the contestants for the unruly behaviour in the house.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.

Trending

bigg boss 11hina khan karan pateltelevision

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................