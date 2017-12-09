Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel Slams Hina Khan. Says, 'You Cannot Fool Everyone'

Highlights
- Karan Patel had also slammed Hina Khan on social media
- Karishma Tanna and Rohan Mehra will also enter the house
- Salman Khan will also roast the contestants in Weekend Ka Vaar
The housemates are grilled by our special guests with some tough questions! Keep watching #BB11 to witness all the drama! @KARISHMAK_TANNA@TheKaranPatelpic.twitter.com/g7Smt6tJlB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017
In the previous weeks, Karan Patel was one of the many celebrities to slam Hina Khan was making derogatory remarks about the contestants and then shirking away from the responsibility of owining her mistakes. On social media, Karan Patel critical tweets were matched by Rocky Jaiswal, who defended Hina through and through. Last month, Karan Patel twisted the name of Hina's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Yeh Ghatiyapan Kya Kehlata Hai and wrote:
Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai . #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam#Sick#Sadistic#Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul .— Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 24, 2017
This was Rocky's reply:
#YehGandiAadatein Sudhar jaaye toh baat karna ! Not taking names and still taking Digs is not smartness but cowardice! Support your friend but don't go personal on others and if u have d guts do it openly! Yeh sab log aise hi hain it seems, Hit n Run #DostKeJaisaDost#ZubaniMardhttps://t.co/fFtb6KOC3L— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 26, 2017
In the last two episodes, the contestants met their family members and friends as a part of the task. And now, host Salman Khan is all set to grill the contestants for the unruly behaviour in the house.
Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.