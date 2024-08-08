<i>Behind Your Touch</i> Star Han Ji-Min Confirms Dating Vocalist Choi Jung-Hoon, Agencies Issue Statements

Han Ji-min, the actress best known for her roles in popular K-dramas such as Our Blues and The Light in Your Eyes, has confirmed that she is dating Choi Jung-hoon, the lead vocalist of the rock band Jannabi. The two reportedly grew close after Han Ji-min appeared as a guest on Choi's KBS music show, The Seasons, in August last year. The dating rumours began after they performed a moving duet of Jannabi's A Thought on an Autumn Night. Recently, their respective agencies have confirmed the news.

A spokesperson from BH Entertainment (Han Ji-min's agency), stated, "It's true that Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon recently began dating. They got to know each other through the program Choi Jung Hoon's Night Garden. Han Ji Min has always been a big fan of Jannabi. Please congratulate the couple."

Soon after, a representative for Choi Jung-hoon confirmed the relationship and said, "After checking with the individual, we have confirmed that they first got to know each other through The Seasons - Choi Jung Hoon's Night Garden, and recently began dating."

Choi Jung-hoon is not only the lead singer of Jannabi but also the band's principal songwriter. Meanwhile, Han Ji-Min has appeared in K-dramas such as Light in Your Eyes, Our Blues, One Spring Night, Behind Your Touch and has also been a part of films like A Year End Medley.