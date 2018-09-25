Baazaar Trailer: Don't Mess With Saif Ali Khan, He Means Business

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Baazaar. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Saif Ali Khan features as Shakun Kothari, an influential businessman Vinod Mehra's son Rohan is making his Bollywood debut with Baazaar The trailer also features Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh

After sharing new posters of Baazaar, the filmmakers on Tuesday released the film's trailer and oh boy, it looks gripping. The trailer offers an overview of the film featuring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and Rohan Mehra. Shakun Kothari (Saif Ali Khan), an influential businessman, is someone who loves his money and loves to play the game by his rules. He is all about earning big money as quick as possible. When it comes to his money, Shakun will not tolerate anyone messing with it. Rizwan Ahmed (Rohan Mehra), also wants to be a businessman like Shakun Kothari and relocates from Allahabad to Mumbai to work with him. Rizwan is ambitious and he knows what it takes to be a part of the game.

Radhika Apte, who appears in the later part of the trailer, plays Rizwan's love interest while Chitrangada Singh apparently plays Shakun Kothari's wife. The trailer is replete with dramatic punchlines and of course, you won't be able to take your eyes off Saif Ali Khan.

Watch the trailer of Baazaar here:

Earlier, Radhika Apte shared posters of Baazaar on social media. "Paisa, power, dhanda. Shakun Kothari, loved by some, envied by many, feared by everyone," Radhika captioned the poster featuring Saif Ali Khan.

Baazaar brings together Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, who had earlier shared screen space in Netflix web-series Sacred Games.

Speaking about his character in an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Saif Ali Khan said: "My character is like a nasty antagonist. Rohan Mehra is the hero. It is exciting to play strong and powerful roles. I don't distinguish between roles, it is funny. The idea is even if you play bad, if it is well-written, people don't think actors are being evil or nasty." Rohan Mehra is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra.

It was reported that Baazaar is inspired by Hollywood movie The Wolf Of Wall Street but Saif Ali Khan rubbished the rumours and said: "We are nothing like The Wolf Of Wall Street."

The film directed by Gauravv K Chawla is set to hit the screens on October 26.

(With inputs from PTI)