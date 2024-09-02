Avinash Tiwary's <i>The Mehta Boys</i> To Premiere At The 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival

vinash Tiwary starrer The Mehta Boys will have a premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), which is to be held between September 19 to 22 this year. The Original movie will be showcased on the Opening Night of the festival on September 20. The Mehta explores the relationship between a father and son, who are at odds with each other but find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

The screening on September 20th will be followed by an engaging conversation featuring the celebrated actor, writer, director and producer, Boman Irani, along with writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr., actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra. The next day, on September 21st, Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr will conduct a master class on the writing process of The Mehta Boys. This year, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival is celebrating 15 years of showcasing the artistry and creativity of South Asian filmmakers.

Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, The Mehta Boys is also directed by Boman Irani, and written by Irani along with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay for the film Birdman. The film features a highly talented cast including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.

Avinash Tiwary's 2018 film Laila Majnu recently re-released in theatres and received positive feedback from the audience.