Aryan Looks Just Like Dad Shah Rukh Khan: Internet's Verdict On Gauri's Pic

Hello there, Aryan Khan. So good to see you! Gauri Khan posted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan on Instagram and we think it's safe to say that it pretty viral already! Instagrammed on Thursday morning, the photo has garnered almost 2 lakh 'likes' by evening with over 2,030 comments pouring in. What's interesting is that, a majority of Gauri Khan's Instafam (count in choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and interior designer Sussanne Khan) thinks that the 19-year-old Khan looks just like his superstar father. Farah Khan's comment is basically all of us: "Can't decide who is handsomer," she wrote while Sussanne added: "Uff! I think I died and went to heaven."
Other users on Gauri's Instagram posted reviews like: "Like father like son", "Same double copy", "Can't decide which one is Shah Rukh."
It's a delight of course but also quite a bit surprising to see Aryan Khan make an official appearance on mom Gauri's Instagram because he already has a reputation for not being a big fan of the social media fever. In September last year, Gauri dared to share a photo of Aryan with this disclaimer: "Posting an image of my son without his permission... hope I don't get fired." Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had also revealed that he was forbidden by his family to share photos of them on social media. But he turned out to be a rule breaker, just like Gauri.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, 17, is finishing school and goes to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Meanwhile, Aryan is in California, where he's pursuing a course in filmmaking. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to little AbRam, who will soon turn five.