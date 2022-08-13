Arjun Kanungo And Carla Dennis' 'First Night Out As Mr and Mrs'. See Pics

Arjun Kanungo shared this picture. (courtesy: arjunkanungo)

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis are couple goals. Don't believe us? Just take a look at their wedding reception pictures. After getting married at an intimate wedding on August 10, Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis host a post-wedding bash for their industry friends the next day. And, now, Arjun Kanungo has stopped by to share a bunch of stunning photographs from the reception. And, they scream love. In the pictures, Arjun looks dapper in a finely tailored black tuxedo. Coming to the bride now. Carla looks gorgeous in an ivory saree. The singer didn't think much about the caption and just wrote, “Our first night out as Mr and Mrs.”

People have showered love on the newlywed couple in the comment section. Singer Neeti Mohan said, “Many many congratulations Carla and Arjun.” Next, we have Jonita Gandhi. Extending her warmest greeting, she wrote, “Congratulations guys” with a heart-eye emoji.

Have a look at the love-filled pictures:

The wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Kubbra Sait and Pragya Jaiswal.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis tied the knot in a dreamy wedding. The singer has blessed feeds by sharing super adorable pictures from the D-day album. Arjun Kanungo also wrote a special note on Instagram. "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo," it read.

Arjun Kanungo has also shared a video from their big day. The clip rightly captures several moments from their wedding festivities. For the background, they have picked the soulful number Kesariya from Brahmastra. In the caption, he has mentioned the date of their marriage “10/08/22” along with some heart emoticons. Here's the post:

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis got engaged in November 2020.