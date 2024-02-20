Anupamaa Actor Rituraj Singh Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 59

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: RITURAJ K SINGH)

Noted actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared on television shows such as Anupamaa as well as several films, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, passed away at his home early Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, a close friend said. He was 59.

“He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” Amit Behl told PTI.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children. Singh was a familiar face TV serials, films as well as OTT shows.

His television roles include Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Besides, he appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films and in OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force.

Amit Behl said he learnt of the death from actor Pallavi Joshi. Details of the funeral are not known yet.