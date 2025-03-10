India Wins ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shahid Kapoor, Chiranjeevi Cheer For Team India

India bagged the Champions Trophy after a historical win against New Zealand in the finals. This win marked India's third Champions Trophy title.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories and shared, "What a match, what a win! Congratulations, Team India! What a phenomenal match - unbreakable spirit and a well-deserved victory! #Champions."

Anil Kapoor

Photo Credit: This image has been taken from Anil Kapoor's Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan also penned on the photo-sharing app, "The trophy is coming home! A masterclass of skill, grit, and passion by Team India. On top of the world!"

Abhishek Bachchan

Photo Credit: This image has been taken from Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Jr NTR's post read, "Congratulations to Team India on a well-deserved and dominant Champions Trophy victory! Going undefeated all the way is no small feat."

Jr NTR

Photo Credit: This image has been taken from Jr NTR's Instagram

Prominent South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan celebrated the special victory with a post that read, "Special victory from a very special team! India and its dominance in cricket continues."

Elated by India's win, Chiranjeevi also shared on the internet, "Proud and Overjoyed !! Congratulations Team India!! India - The Champions!!! Jai Hind !! ????????."

Ektaa Kapoor congratulated the 'Men in Blue' with the following words, "Champions through and through! Our men in blue continue to make us proud. Congratulations #TeamIndia on this incredible win!"

R Madhavan shared, "Well done Boyssss..yeahhhh man.."

Ajay Devgn dropped a video of the iconic scene from Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham on his IG where Kajol can be seen celebrating India's win by hosting the tricolor.

"Humare ghar mein aaj bhi yahi maahol hai (The same atmosphere still exists in our house even today)… Congratulations Team India!!", he captioned the post.

"We are the champions!! A well-executed chase led by Sharma ji ka ladka, superb bowling, and an unshakable team spirit lead us #ChampionsTrophy win! Proud proud proud!!" Randeep Hooda mentioned in his IG stories.

Singer Anup Jalota also congratulated Team India saying, "Many many congratulations to all the Indian citizens on winning the Champions trophy. It was an incredible match. Let us congratulate each other and all the players."

From the green carpet of IIFA 2025, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor also shared their excitement with media After India's win. Kriti Sanon said, "It's a double celebration." Shahid Kapoor said, "It's amazing. I have been following the match while preparing for the performance."