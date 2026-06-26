Andy Cohen Mourns Crew Member Kyra Samson’s Death After Brain Cancer Battle At 28

Television host and producer Andy Cohen fought back tears as he announced the heartbreaking death of former Watch What Happens Live member Kyra Samson. The production manager died after battling brain cancer. She was 28.

On the Thursday, June 25, episode of the Bravo talk show, the 58-year-old host struggled to compose himself as he shared the devastating news with viewers.

“I have some devastating news to share from our Watch What Happens Live family and this is hard for me to get through,” Cohen said with a trembling voice.

He then revealed that Samson passed away on Tuesday after a courageous fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“She was only 28,” he added.

‘Small but mighty'

Remembering Samson's four years on the show, Cohen praised her warmth, professionalism and infectious spirit.

“During her four wonderful years with us, Kyra was known for her sweet smile and gentle demeanor,” he said.

“But she could also be a small, but mighty enforcer. To see Kyra on a bullhorn corralling crowds at BravoCon was truly a sight to behold.”

Visibly emotional, Cohen concluded, “She's going to be terribly missed by all of us here and no doubt by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

A photograph of Cohen and Samson smiling together was then shown on screen as he sent condolences to her loved ones.

The Kyra Fund launched in her memory

Cohen also highlighted The Kyra Fund, which has been established to honour Samson's legacy and support research into glioblastoma.

The initiative will fund immunotherapy research aimed at developing better treatments for one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer.

“We are sending all of our prayers and love to her family and her friends. So, we love you Kyra,” Cohen tearfully concluded as his voice cracked.

Samson was diagnosed with glioblastoma at age 27. She underwent months of treatment with ‘unwavering determination' and ‘led with courage, bravery, grit, strength, and authenticity.'

Kyra Samson's Father's Tribute To Daughter

Samson's father, former Miami Marlins president and MLB analyst David Samson, confirmed her death in an emotional social media post.

“Yesterday, my daughter, Kyra, passed away peacefully after a 9 month and 11-day fight against one of the cruelest diseases I've ever seen up close. She was diagnosed with Brain Cancer, specifically Glioblastoma. I have felt all of your concern and love for these months and wasn't ready to be any more specific than I was,” he wrote.

He described his daughter as “a 28-year-old young woman who loved deeply” and said she faced her illness with “courage, poise, and resolve.”

“While her life got stolen from her, she handled these months with courage, poise, and resolve. And all I want is for no family to feel what we feel today. For no young person to suffer the way she did,” he added, urging supporters to donate to The Kyra Fund in lieu of flowers, expressing hope that future families would benefit from advances in glioblastoma treatment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ-p7rEAVus/?hl=en

Speaking to The Athletic, he added, “The hole in our family is unthinkable. I don't know how to fill it.”