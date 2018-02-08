Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan - Reminder To Take The 'PadMan Challenge'

Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and several others took the 'PadMan Challenge,' which started last week. However, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are yet to take up the task. The three stars were tagged by Aamir Khan, who was nominated by Twinkle Khanna, the producer of Akshay Kumar's PadMan. She had lead the challenge in Bollywood, after she was tagged by entrepreneur Arunachalam Murugunantham, on whom, PadMan is based. In 'PadMan Challenge,' the celebrities posed with a sanitary pad to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.'
"Yes, that's a pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. Copy, paste this & challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad. Here I am challenging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan," wrote Aamir Khan in his 'PadMan Challenge' tweet. None of them have yet responded, despite being quite active on social media.
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
Akshay Kumar has co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan in many films while he featured in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om.
PadMan is directed by R Balki and based on Mr Muruganantham's life, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines and created menstrual hygiene in his village. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.
PadMan opens this Friday.