Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan - Reminder To Take The 'PadMan Challenge'

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and several others took the 'Challenge,' which started last week. However, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are yet to take up the task . The three stars were tagged by Aamir Khan, who was nominated by Twinkle Khanna, the producer of Akshay Kumar's PadMan . She had lead the challenge in Bollywood, after she was tagged by entrepreneur Arunachalam Murugunantham, on whom,is based. In 'Challenge,' the celebrities posed with a sanitary pad to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.'"Yes, that's a pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. Copy, paste this & challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad. Here I am challenging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan," wrote Aamir Khan in his 'Challenge' tweet. None of them have yet responded, despite being quite active on social media.Here's what Aamir posted.Akshay Kumar has co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan in many films while he featured in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan'sis directed by R Balki and based on Mr Muruganantham's life, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines and created menstrual hygiene in his village. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. Of making a film like, Akshay told news agency PTI, "I always wanted to work and make such films but I was not a producer during that time. I didn't have enough money but now I can. My wife told me about Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie. Even Hollywood has not a film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films. We have tried to do that."opens this Friday.