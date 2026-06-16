Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Hired A Bodyguard After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about the backlash she faced after her comments following the death of Charlie Kirk. The actress revealed that the public response became so intense that she decided to hire a bodyguard to feel safer while travelling.

The controversy began after Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead at Utah Valley University. Days later, Seyfried reacted to social media about Kirk's past statements and called him “hateful”. Her comments triggered negative reactions from his supporters, but the Housemaids actress chose not to withdraw her statements.

Looking back at the situation, Amanda Seyfried tells British GQ, “A, I'm allowed to f***ing voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that's not unkind necessarily. But there's just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down.

“And I experienced a very small fraction of that. I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they're not harmful. So I'm like, ‘What do I do? What do I say?' And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f***ing bodyguard at the airport and I'm like, ‘This is crazy'.”

Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, while taking part in an outdoor discussion with students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, as part of his American Comeback Tour. He was shot during the event and authorities later arrested a 22 year old suspect, Tyler Robinson, following a search operation.

Amanda Seyfried has spoken about the controversy more than once and has made it clear that she does not regret what she said about Charlie Kirk. Even though the reaction led to criticism and safety concerns for her and her family, she said she has no plans to take back her comments.

In an interview with Who What Wear, Seyfried had said her opinion was based on information that was already publicly available, including past statements and videos. She believes she has the right to share her views and feels that her comments were factual rather than just rumours.