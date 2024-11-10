Allu Arjun On What Motivated Him To Win A National Award for <i>Pushpa: The Rise</i>: "...Then I Decided To Achieve It"

Allu Arjun's 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise not only shattered all box office records, it also won him a National Award. It was the first time in history that a Telugu actor had won the award, which made it more special for him. Recently, the actor appeared on the show, Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 and opened up about the win. In the promo of the yet-to-be-released episode, Allu Arjun was asked how he felt about the National Award win.

"Best Actor kinda National Award evariki vachindi ani check cheste, okka Telugu peru kuda ledu. Adi naa manusu lo baa undipoindi. Idi nenu round-up chesi, deeni kottali (I checked the Best Actor National Awards list and realised no Telugu person had gotten it. It hurt me to see that. I decided then to achieve it)," the actor replied.

In the promo we also also the Pushpa actor's mother Nirmala Allu, who joined him on the episode later. The unreleased episode is set to air on November 15. So far, it has had Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Dulquer Salmaan as guests, among many others.

On the work front, Allu Arjun's next movie and the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, will release in theatres on December 5. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, and Arjun will play Pushpa. The sequel will continue the story of the first movie, chronicling Pushpa's reign in the underworld.

