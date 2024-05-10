All We Imagine As Light Trailer: Payal Kapadia's Film Promises A Tale Of Love And Loss

A still from the trailer of All We Imagine As Light. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ahead of the world premiere of Payal Kapadia's debut feature film All We Imagine As Light at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the makers recently dropped its trailer. In the trailer, viewers are introduced to a compelling narrative that intertwines the lives of two women, each navigating their own tumultuous journeys in the bustling city of Mumbai. At the heart of the story is Nurse Prabha, portrayed by Kani Kusruti. Her world is thrown into disarray when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, reigniting emotions she had long buried.

As Prabha grapples with the complexities of her past, her younger roommate Anu embarks on a journey of newfound love, beautifully portrayed against the backdrop of Mumbai's chaotic streets.

The trailer masterfully weaves together these two contrasting narratives, offering glimpses into the raw emotions and struggles of its characters. From Prabha's journey of self-discovery to Anu's blossoming romance, All We Imagine As Light promises a deeply human exploration of love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is one of the 19 films competing at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It's been nearly 30 years since an Indian film has been in the running for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes. The last time was in 1994 with Shaji N Karun's Swaham.

This movie, a collaboration between India and France, also features Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in important roles. It's Payal Kapadia's first venture into feature filmmaking. Her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing won the Golden Eye for Best Documentary at Cannes in 2021.

Over the years, several Indian films have made it to the competition section at Cannes, including classics like Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar (1946), V Shantaram's Amar Bhoopali (1952), Raj Kapoor's Awaara (1953), Satyajit Ray's Parash Pathar (1958), MS Sathyu's Garm Hava (1974), and Mrinal Sen's Kharij (1983). Neecha Nagar is the only Indian film to have won the Palme d'Or award.