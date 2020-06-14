Alia Bhatt Lights Up Instagram With A Sun-Kissed Pic. Her Inspiration - Anushka Sharma

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt went on a "sunlight hunt" in her house and treated her Instafam to a super adorable sun-kissed picture of herself. Alia Bhatt, who seems to be following the footsteps of Anushka Sharma in sharing sun-kissed pictures, thanked the NH10 actress in her post. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen smiling with all her heart. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote a thank you note for Anushka for inspiring her to "go on sunlight hunt." Alia wrote, "Happy sunlight Sunday. PS - thank you my dearest Anushka Sharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house. May the light always be with you (and me)." Take a look at Alia's sun-kissed picture here:

Within minutes, Alia's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to her picture, Anushka Sharma wrote, "always count on me for random inspirations," and added a heart emoji. Alia's best friend and Guilty's actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Thank the lord for the choice of photo.

Alia has been treating her Instafam to adorable sun-lit pictures of herself. A few days back, Alia shared a picture of herself looking at the sunset. "Suraj Hua Maddham," Alia captioned the picture.

Earlier, Alia trended a great deal for her picture of looking at the sunset. Alia shared the picture and wrote the Initials of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the picture credits, with whom she is currently staying. "Stay home and... watch the sunset. Credit to my all-time fav photographer RK," wrote Alia. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is on a hunt for finding all the "sunlight spots" of her house. "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home," wrote Anushka.

Alia was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. Alia has an impressive line-up of films for this year. She has films such as Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi to look forward to.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma recently produced the Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.