Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda On <i>Saiyaara</i> Clocking 50 Days In Theatres: "We Close Our Eyes And All We See Is You"

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations after the release of Mohit Suri's musical romantic drama, Saiyaara.

As the project completed 50 days of release today on September 5, 2025, Ahaan and Aneet penned a heartfelt gratitude note on social media, saying that the success of Saiyaara is a testament that if one believes in the power of magic and feels it, the world also feels it with you.

Ahaan and Aneet dropped a string of photographs of celebrating this milestone with each other.

They wrote, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you."

Revealing that love and honesty are the most powerful things in the world, they added, "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward - Aneet & Ahaan."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Released in theatres on July 18, 2025, the project received positive reviews, with Ahaan and Aneet's performances, Suri's direction, and the film's soundtrack garnering widespread appreciation from movie buffs.

Saiyaara also turned out to be a major commercial success, minting more than Rs 500 crore across the globe.

