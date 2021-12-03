After Mirzapur Actor Bramha Mishra's Death, Old Clip Of Him Dancing Goes Viral

Bramha Mishra in a still from the old video. (courtesy: bramhaamishra)

Mirzapur actor Bramha Mishra died at the age 36 in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor, who was best-known for playing Lalit in the web-series, was found dead at home in Mumbai say police, reported news agency ANI. The cause of the actor's death is not known yet. According to news agency PTI, a case of accidental death has been registered and the police and investigations will take place. An autopsy will be conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. After the actor's death, a section of social media started remembering the actor through his last few social media posts, among which was a video of the actor dancing. The video was posted by the actor on November 22.

Take a look at the aforementioned video here:

A week before his death, the actor had shared a selfie on his Instagram profile. See the post here:

After the actor's death on Friday, Bramha Mishra'sMirzapur co-star Ali Fazal wrote: "Hearts broken today, yet again. Bramha, take care, saathi."

Divyenndu, who also worked with the late actor in Mirzapur, remembered him with these words: "RIP Bramha Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let's pray for him everyone."

Other than starring in the web-series Mirzapur, Bramha Mishra featured in films such as Akshay Kumar-led Kesari, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Hawaizaad, to name a few.

He was also a part of films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Hello Charlie, Office vs office and Dangal, among others.