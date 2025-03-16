After Announcing Separation From AR Rahman, Saira Banu Wishes Not To Be Addressed As "Ex-Wife": "We Are Still..."

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, who was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital last night, has been discharged today. Amid this, the musician's estranged wife Saira Banu requested fans to not address her as "ex-wife."

On Sunday, Saira shared a voice note to address the situation, starting with a 'Salam'. She expressed, "Assalamualaikum. I wish him a speedy recovery. I received the news that he had chest pain and underwent angiography, and by the grace of Allah, he is fine now; he is doing well."

She added, "I want to tell all of you that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife, it's just that we are separated because I was not feeling well for the last two years and I didn't want to stress him too much but please don't say 'ex-wife'. It's just that we are separated but my prayers are always with him and I want to say one thing to everyone, especially his family, that please don't stress him too much, and take care of him. Thank you, Allah Hafiz".

Earlier today, the musician's spokesperson shared that Rahman felt unwell and went for a check-up last night, where doctors confirmed that his condition was due to dehydration, exacerbated by fasting for Ramzan.

The spokesperson told NDTV, "He returned from London yesterday and felt unwell, so he went to the hospital for a check-up last night. However, according to the doctors, it was due to dehydration, as he has also been fasting for Ramzan."

AR Rahman made headlines last year after he and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce through their lawyers. The couple were married for 29 years and have three children - son AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman. Soon after the news broke, the musician opened up about how "shattering" it is to bear the "weight of broken hearts." AR Rahman posted a heartbreaking update on X (formerly Twitter), which he ended by expressing gratitude to his friends for respecting their privacy.

The X post read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup"