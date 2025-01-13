Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Meet Chess Champion D Gukesh, Call Him "A True Hero"

D Gukesh made the nation proud by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion in December, 2024.

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, had the pleasure of meeting the chess prodigy at an event.

Aditi shared a post on Instagram, giving a shout-out to D Gukesh.

She said, “The reigning world chess champion Gukesh. A winner who inspires, but not only because he won! A true hero! Ruling with his mind, his grace and heart.”

She continued, “We had the opportunity to meet many chess champions today…incredible minds, determined and spirited. And one of them was all of 8! Their mentor #vishwanathananand and their parents who recognise the brilliance of these champions and sacrifice so much to work so hard along with them! Respect. A salute to you all. Thank you for having us there and for this warm and inspiring morning.”

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, “Wowwww.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth aren't the only ones celebrating D Gukesh's achievements.

Last month, during a performance in Chandigarh, singer Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his show to the young champion.

Diljit Dosanjh said, "Tonight's show is for Gukesh. You know why? Because whatever you dream of in life, Gukesh has already dreamt of it and made it a reality. He became the world champion. Everyone faces problems, and I face them daily too."

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Kamal Haasan, and Karan Johar also congratulated D Gukesh after he scripted history.