Adam Schlesinger 'Was A One-der': Tom Hanks Pays Film Reference Tribute To Singer Who Died Of COVID-19

Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Adam Schlesinger died after contracting the coronavirus at the age of 52. According to a report in The Guardian, Adam Schlesinger was being treated for Covid-19 at a New York hospital and died on Wednesday morning. Adam Schlesinger, who was a singer, songwriter, music producer and a guitarist, founded the bands Fountains Of Wayne, Ivy, and Tinted Windows. He was also nominated for the Oscars, the Tony Awards and the Golden Globe and is a three-time Emmy winner. Adam Schlesinger's illustrious career was also devoted to creating music for shows such as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and films like Music And Lyrics, The Manchurian Candidate, Shallow Hal, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Because of Winn-Dixie, Orange County, Two Weeks Notice and That Thing You Do!, a musical comedy directed and written by Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with Covid-19 in March during his stay in Australia. The couple recently returned to the US after their prolonged quarantine in Australia. He remembered the Fountains Of Wayne singer in the fondest of words and said Tom Hanks' production and record label Playtone wouldn't have been possible without Adam Schlesinger. In his tweet, Tom Hanks makes a reference to the plotline of That Thing You Do!, in which the band names themselves "The Oneders" in their emerging days. They later call the band "The Wonders" after a new manager takes over. Adam Schlesinger's Oscar nomination was for writing the title song of That Thing You Do!.

Here's what Tom Hanks tweeted: "There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do!. He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx."

Meanwhile, Tributes also poured in on Twitter for Adam Schlesinger from the likes of That Thing You Do! star Ethan Embry, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom, who was also a fellow song-writer, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn and How I Met Your Mother maker Craig Thomas, whose show had a Founntain Of Wayne song Sink To The Bottom.

I remember the day all the Oneders, @LivTyler and @tomhanks sat in a room and played about 6 submitted tracks from different bands for That Thing You Do. When we heard Adam Schlesinger's cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 2, 2020

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

I was a huge Fountains of Wayne fan, and I just found out about the passing of Adam Schlesinger. Heartbreaking. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Adam Schlesinger was divorced and is survived by his two daughters.