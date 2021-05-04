Actress Pia Bajpiee's Brother Dies Of COVID-19 Hours After She Appealed For ICU Bed In Uttar Pradesh

Pia Bajpiee shared this photo. (Image courtesy: piabajpai )

Actress Pia Bajpiee's brother has died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, she announced in a tweet on Tuesday. "My brother is no more," the actress wrote in a tweet a few hours after she had sought help for a hospital bed with a ventilator for her brother in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. "I need urgent help in district Farukhabad, Kayamganj block...UP... a bed with ventilator...my brother is dying ...any lead please help. Please Contact if you know anybody - 9415191852 Abhishek... we are already in mess," she had tweeted at around 6 am in the morning and after two hours, announced that her brother died of the virus. Here's what Pia Bajpiee tweeted:

my brother is no more... — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

As India is battling the deadly second wave of COVID-19, record daily spike in positive cases have crippled the country's healthcare system and many are left without hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and proper medical facilities, resulting in brutal spike in deaths by COVID.

Pia Bajpiee has worked majorly in Tamil and Telugu films. Almost a week ago, she had shared a post about "warriors." It was a note by writer Ash Alves that read: "Warrior. Remind yourself of what you've been able to overcome. All the times you felt like you weren't going to make it through, you proved yourself wrong. You're more powerful than you think."

Pia Bajpiee has featured in films like Poi Solla Porom, Ninnu Kalisaka, Goa, Bale Pandiya, Masters, Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe, Aamayum Muyalum, Mumbai Delhi Mumbai, Laal Rang and Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum, among