Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, Who Starred In Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha, Dies At 65

The news of Ranjit Chowdhry's death was shared on Instagram by his sister, theatre artiste Raell Padamsee.

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, Who Starred In Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha, Dies At 65

Ranjit Chowdhry was part of 1980 film Khubsoorat (courtesy raellpadamseesace)

Highlights

  • Ranjit Chowdhry starred in films like 'Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein'
  • Ranjit Chowdhry was last seen in 2011 film 'Breakaway'
  • He also appeared in 2002 film 'Kaante'
New Delhi:

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing small roles in films such as Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein and Khubsoorat, died on April 15. He was 65. The news of the actor's death was shared on Instagram by his sister, theatre artiste Raell Padamsee. Sharing a black and white photo of one of Ranjit Chowdhry's film appearances, Ms Padamsee wrote: "Actor, writer, maverick... we will miss you." In her post, she added that the funeral is scheduled for April 16 while a prayer meet will be held in his memory once the lockdown is over on May 5. "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories on May 5. With love, Raell," read her message.

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry was the son of well known theatre personality Pearl Padamsee, and her first husband. Ranjit Chowdhry's stepfather Alyque Padamsee was also a theatre personality and a renowned name in the advertising world. Born in a family with roots to theatre, Ranjit Chowdhry was also known for his stage performances.

In films, he was last seen in 2011 movie Breakaway and has also starred in eighties and nineties movies like Chakra, Kaalia and Bandit Queen. He also featured in Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, Deepa Mehta's Camilla, Canadian movie Sam & Me, Hollywood films The Night We Never Met, It Could Happen To You, Girl 6 and The Perez Family. Ranjit Chowdhry was also part of two episodes of American TV show Prison Break.

Comments
ranjit chowdhryranjit chowdhry dies
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com