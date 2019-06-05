Actor-Comedian Dinyar Contractor Dies At 79, PM Modi Tweets Condolence Message

Dinyar Contractor is known for his comic roles in TV shows and films (courtesy Twitter)

Veteran actor-comedian Dinyar Contractor died in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, reported news agency ANI. The actor was 79. The actor died because of old age related ailments, reported news agency PTI, citing family sources. The funeral is scheduled to take place at Worli Crematorium today afternoon, said PTI. Dinyar Contractor is best known for featuring in comic roles in movies such as 2001's multi-starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (featured as a hotel manager), Akshay Kumar's 1992 film Khiladi (he played the principal), Shah Rukh Khan's 1999 film Baadshah (he was the casino manager) and in Kareena Kapoor's 36 China Town.

Dinyar Contractor, who remained associated with Gujarati and Hindi theatre during his career, was honoured with the Padma Shri in January this year. Dinyar Contractor was a popular name in the television world for featuring in Hindi sit-coms such as Khichdi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Do Aur Do Paanch, Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup and Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the veteran actor's death with a condolence message on Twitter: "Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers."

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles, also remembered the late actor in a tweet: "He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went. He lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence."

Dinyar Contractor's last rites will be held at 3:30 pm today.

