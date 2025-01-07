Aamir Khan Promises To Quit Smoking Only On This Condition

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are getting ready for the release of their upcoming rom-com Loveyapa. As it is getting love and shoutouts from industry stalwarts, Aamir Khan has taken a unique vow.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has promised to quit smoking if Loveyapa gets box office success. According to a source close to the development, it is Aamir's mannat.

Earlier, during a media interaction, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor revealed that he had watched the rought cut and praised the film.

"I liked this film, it is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to mobile phones, and the interesting things that happen in our lives due to tech, are shown in the film. All the actors have done a good job," he said.

In the same conversation, Aamir also shared that watching Khushi in the film reminded him of her late mother, Sridevi.

"When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," he lovingly remarked.

Loveyapa is set to release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Advait Chandan, the same filmmaker behind Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, it is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

As per reports, Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, starring and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The Tamil movie explored how the constant presence of technology affects modern relationships.

Apart from Khushi and Junaid, the film also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar and, Kiku Sharda among others.

