Father's Day 2022: Our Favourite Onscreen Father Moments In Bollywood

First, Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. They say, “My father is my hero”. He is the pillar of our strength. The one-stop solution to all our problems. And, we can't imagine our life without him. Agree? Well, we must also agree that Bollywood has given us several father moments that we carry rent-free in our hearts. There are a number of movies that have shown us iconic father figures to cherish. From films ranging across genres, Bollywood has gifted us some rare characters depicting the love, care and toil of fathers. On Father's Day, which is to be observed on June 19 this year, let us remember some of these iconic Bollywood father moments.

1.Jayeshbhai Jordaar - Amazon Prime Video

In this 2022 film, Ranveer Singh essays the role of a father who defies obsolete social norms to save his wife and unborn daughter. The story is about discrimination against the girl child and female foeticide but with a comic twist. Jayesh stands out as a strong and amiable father figure as he finds hilarious ways to save his family.

2. Piku - SonyLiv

Anyone who has seen Piku will remember the iconic bond shared by the female protagonist Piku (played by Deepika Padukone) and her father (played by Amitabh Bachchan). We love the short, warm and sometimes funny chats that go between this duo.

3. Angrezi Medium - Hotstar

Angrezi Medium gave us one of the most iconic roles played by late actor Irfan Khan. This 2020 film revolved around the story of a widower who goes the extra mile to fulfil his daughter's dream to study abroad.

4. Gunjan Saxena : The Kargil Girl - Netflix

This film is based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War. The titular role is played by Janhvi Kapoor and her father's part is beautifully essayed by Pankaj Tripathi. In the film, we find a supportive and inspirational father in Pankaj Tripathi.

5. Dangal - Netflix

When the film was released in 2016, it became an iconic movie not only because it depicted women in sports. The film also showed the role of a father (played by Aamir Khan) in motivating his daughters in a certain profession.

Enjoy some of the best father moments in Bollywood this Father's Day.