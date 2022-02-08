Jobs, Free Electricity Among Samajwadi Party's Top 10 UP Poll Promises

UP will select a new government over a seven-phase election that begins on Thursday

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and, like its rivals BJP, the focus was squarely on 'freebies' for farmers and promises of jobs. The manifesto was announced hours after the BJP released its version - the 2022 sankalp patra.

Launched in Lucknow by party leader Akhilesh Yadav, the big promises include one crore jobs in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector and a further 22 lakh in the IT sector.

Mr Yadav also promised to fill all vacancies in the UP government's Education Department and ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs.

Significantly, the party has said it will make education free (up to the post-graduate level) for girls.

The Samajwadi Party has also offered to make electricity (for irrigation) free for farmers and that they would be free from debt incurred by taking loans by 2025.

In addition, farmers with land holdings below two acres will get free fertilisers - two sacks of DAP, or Di-ammonium Phosphate, and five sacks of urea.

All BPL, or below poverty line, families will get two free LPG cylinders per year.

Auto-rickshaw drivers and two-wheeler owners will get three and one litres of petrol free per month.

Several of the Samajwadi Party's manifesto promises are similar to those offered by the BJP (which launched its manifesto a few hours earlier) and the Congress, which has offered free smartphones for girls in Class 12 and free two-wheelers for those enrolled in graduate courses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the BJP manifesto this morning, with offers of free electricity for farmers and jobs to at least one member of each family. And, like Mr Yadav did, the ruling party also offered two free LPG, or cooking gas, cylinders.

At the BJP's event Amit Shah took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying: "A few days ago Akhilesh Yadav waved our 2017 sankalp patra (manifesto) and asked what we did... I can say with pride that 92 per cent of our 212 pledges have been fulfilled..."

Mr Yadav hit back at his event, saying: "They have not done anything. You take their earlier manifesto and see how much they fulfilled. They should have observed two minutes' silences in mourning... BJP only makes imaginary claims. Our promises come with solid prep and data," he said.

UP will select a new government over a seven-phase election that begins on Thursday.

Western UP - from where Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party is hoping farmers still angry over the controversial (now-scrapped) farm laws will help them beat the BJP - will vote first.

Election results will be declared on March 10.