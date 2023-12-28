Yearender: How Countries Changed Visa Procedures For Foreign Aspirants

The dynamic nature of global geopolitics enables countries to make changes to their visa procedures for foreign aspirants. The changes are usually introduced to manage immigration levels, address security issues, economic considerations, public health emergencies or attract specific skill sets. Recently many countries such as Australia, Canada among other have revamped their visa procedures.

Talking about the recent changes introduced by various countries, Amit Singh, CEO and founder of UniScholars says, "Very recently, Australia has implemented revisions, extending post-study work visas and raising English proficiency score requirements. From January 1, 2024, Canada plans to increase the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants. The United Kingdom has introduced stricter immigration rules, impacting visa requirements and family accommodations."

Australia

Australia is introducing new visa rules with an aim to regulate migration and fully tap the potential of migrants.

Rohit Sethi, director, ESS Global explains, "In Australia, starting in October this year, applicants aiming for student visas will now need to demonstrate savings of at least $24,505. Additionally, beginning next year, the language prerequisites for international students and temporary graduate visas are set to toughen. According to the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), those applying for a Temporary Graduate visa must achieve a score of 6.5 which will be an increase from the previous requirement of 6.0. Similarly, applicants seeking a student visa must now attain a score of 6.0, compared to the earlier requirement of 5.5."

The government is planning to introduce a new evaluation called the Genuine Student Test for all international students, replacing the current Genuine Temporary Entrant requirement, adds Mr Sethi. This acknowledges potential post-study temporary migration and extended pathways for eligible candidates. Moreover, the maximum age limit for international students qualifying for a temporary graduate work visa will be reduced from 50 to 35 years old. To tighten regulations, the government will enhance scrutiny of individuals applying for a second visa, curbing 'visa hopping' among those already in the country."

Canada

Mr Rohit further explained that the changes in visa procedures for Canada aim to support students financially and ensure that learning institutions provide robust assistance, especially with housing. "In Canada, applicants must show CAN$ 20,635 starting next year, reflecting 75% of the low-income cut-off, besides tuition and travel costs. The Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) amount was increased from CAN$10,000 to CAN$ 20,635. Minister Miller shared updates on temporary policies such as extending the 20-hour-per-week work limit until April 30, 2024 and allowing online study time to count for post-graduation work permits for certain students."

The UK and New Zealand

"The UK has made alterations to postgraduate degree rules and dependent-related visa regulations," explains Arun TK, regional director (English), Cambridge University press and Assessment. In New Zealand, Immigration has introduced the acceptance of the IELTS One Skill Retake to simplify the visa and migration application process, showcasing a global trend of adapting visa procedures to address various concerns and streamline application processes, he adds.

Impact on Indian students

The impact of new visa rules on Indian students aspiring to study abroad depends on the nature of the changes, says Gaurav Batra, founder and CEO of Infinite Group. Stricter rules may result in increased documentation requirements, longer processing times, or more stringent eligibility criteria. On the other hand, more favorable rules could streamline the application process and improve opportunities for Indian students. Economic factors, such as changes in work permit regulations, may also influence the overall experience for Indian students pursuing education abroad.