XLRI Offers Part-Time Weekend Program In Business Management; Know Details

Share EMAIL PRINT XLRI Admission 2018 For Part Time PGDM Program; Know How To Apply New Delhi: XLRI, Jamshedpur has begun admission process for AICTE approved Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program. The three year part time weekend program is suitable for Working Executives and Business Owners. With a total of 900 contact hours the program aims to 'facilitate learning and reduce disruption of work of participants to the best extent feasible,' through its weekend classes mainly using physical classroom based sessions. Graduates with 50% marks and at least two years of work experience in a managerial/ supervisory/ executive/ ownership role prior to 30 April 2018 are eligible for this program. The duration of the program is 2018 May- 2021 March.



'The Three-year AICTE approved Weekend Post-graduate Diploma program is uniquely designed and structured to enable working executives and business owners to develop the requisite managerial and business skills and competence for a managerial/ownership role,' reads the official statement.



Entrance Exam Date

XLRI will conduct written aptitude test on 8 April 2018. 'The test will have sections on quantitative ability, logical reasoning, and English language skills. Candidates who have written any of the well established, credible management entrance examination (e.g., XAT, GMAT, CAT, etc., in the last two years are encouraged to send the copy of the scores along with the application,' clarifies the official notification about the exam.



The program has imparted highest quality of management education to the participants and the alumni speak for it. 'When I joined the first batch of the 3 Year XLRI Evening Program, I had 10 years experience at upper middle management level of TATA STEEL and had good practical experience in "Operational Management, HR & IR" This program not only helped me polish my learning in "General Management, HR & IR" but also gave me a very good learning opportunity in "Communication, Public Speaking and Financial Management." This helped me to grow faster to the top management level, says Prem Sagar, Former Managing Director, Tayo Rolls.



Classes for XLRI PGDM program will begin in third week of May 2018.



