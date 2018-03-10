XLRI Offers Part-Time Weekend Program In Business Management; Know Details

'The Three-year AICTE approved Weekend Post-graduate Diploma program is uniquely designed and structured to enable working executives and business owners to develop the requisite managerial and business skills and competence for a managerial/ownership role,' reads the official statement.
Entrance Exam Date
XLRI will conduct written aptitude test on 8 April 2018. 'The test will have sections on quantitative ability, logical reasoning, and English language skills. Candidates who have written any of the well established, credible management entrance examination (e.g., XAT, GMAT, CAT, etc., in the last two years are encouraged to send the copy of the scores along with the application,' clarifies the official notification about the exam.
The program has imparted highest quality of management education to the participants and the alumni speak for it. 'When I joined the first batch of the 3 Year XLRI Evening Program, I had 10 years experience at upper middle management level of TATA STEEL and had good practical experience in "Operational Management, HR & IR" This program not only helped me polish my learning in "General Management, HR & IR" but also gave me a very good learning opportunity in "Communication, Public Speaking and Financial Management." This helped me to grow faster to the top management level, says Prem Sagar, Former Managing Director, Tayo Rolls.
Comments
Click here for more Education News