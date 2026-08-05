Worried About College Fees? Here's How To Get A Collateral-Free Education Loan

Securing admission to your dream institute is a major achievement. But if you're worried about paying the tuition fees or meeting other education expenses, the Centre's PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme could provide the financial support you need. The scheme offers collateral-free education loans to eligible students pursuing higher education at recognised institutions across India.

What Is PM Vidyalaxmi?

PM Vidyalaxmi is a flagship initiative aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends providing financial assistance to meritorious students so that financial constraints do not become a barrier to higher education.

The scheme aims to ensure that deserving students can access quality higher education without worrying about arranging funds.

No Collateral Required

Under the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme, students can apply for education loans without furnishing any collateral or guarantor.

Collateral is an asset, such as a house, land, or other property, that is pledged to a bank as security for a loan. Under this scheme, students are not required to pledge any assets, making it easier to access financial assistance.

Credit Guarantee

Students can avail of education loans of up to Rs 7.5 lakh with a 75% credit guarantee, making it easier for banks to sanction collateral-free loans.

Interest Subvention

Students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakh are eligible for a 3% interest subvention on education loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Full Interest Subvention

Students whose family income is up to Rs 4.5 lakh per year are eligible for full interest subvention under the scheme, subject to the prescribed guidelines.

Eligible Institutions

The scheme is available to students who secure admission to eligible Quality Higher Education Institutions (QHEIs) in India identified under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Fully Digital Application Process

Applications for education loans and interest subvention are processed through the PM Vidyalaxmi Portal, providing a unified and student-friendly digital platform. The online system ensures transparency, enables students to track their applications, and facilitates loan processing. Loan disbursements are made through the Digital Rupee wallet.

PM Vidyalaxmi Portal

The PM Vidyalaxmi Portal serves as a single-window platform through which students can apply for education loans and interest subvention offered by scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), cooperative banks, and private banks for higher education in India and abroad.

Students are required to register on the portal, complete the Common Education Loan Application Form, and submit it to the bank of their choice based on eligibility and preference. Banks update the status of applications on the portal, allowing applicants to track their loan requests online.

PM Vidyalaxmi portal to apply for an education loan