World University Rankings 2024: These Are The Top Foreign Universities

The Times Higher Education released the World University Rankings 2024.

The Times Higher Education released the World University Rankings 2024 on Wednesday. The rankings are based on 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas including teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.



The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom tops the World University Rankings for the consecutive eighth year. The second best university in the list is the Stanford University followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and University of Cambridge.

In the 2024 World University Rankings, the Stanford University moved up to second place, pushing Harvard University down to fourth. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbed up two places to third this year. The University of Cambridge slipped to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.



With 169 institutions, the United States dominates the list with most-represented country overall. By featuring 56 institutions it is also the most-represented country in the top 200. With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation, overtaking China which featured only 86.

While, the majority of the institutions joining the ranking for the first time this year are from Asia. The highest new entry is Italy's Catholic University of the Sacred Heart which ranked in the 301-350 bracket.



Stanford University leads the teaching pillar, while the universities of Oxford and Cambridge have been ranked for research environment. The research quality pillar, which is the newly renamed citations pillar, has put MIT in first place. The University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates scores highest in international outlook, while 28 institutions receive a top score of 100 for the industry pillar.



Here is the list of universities that featured in the top 20 of the World University Rankings 2024.