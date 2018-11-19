World Toilet Day 2018: IIT Delhi Students Launch Stand And Pee Device For Women

The product,"Sanfe", has been launched with a #StandUpForYourself campaign

On the occasion of the World Toilet Day, 'Sanfe', an IIT Delhi incubated startup has launched a stand and pee device for women. Designed by a team of IIT Delhi, including Prof Srinivasan Venkataraman, Department of Design, Archit Agarwal and Harry Sehrawat -- both are B.Tech 3rd year Textile Technology students and co-founders of the startup--, the product, "Sanfe", has been launched with a #StandUpForYourself campaign under which 100,000 free samples of the product to be distributed to women across the country.

This affordable product provides women the freedom to stand and urinate at the cost of Rs. 10, said a statement from Sanfe.

The trial and testing of the product was done by the AIIMS Delhi.

"Innovation needs to be accessible, affordable and sustainable. It's high time for women to stand up and improve their hygiene level," Prof. Srinivasan Venkataraman said.

"Lack of hygiene in public washrooms exposes one out of every two women to Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). Concerned by this, the team of IIT Delhi students innovated this female stand and pee device so that they can maintain a safe distance from the toilet seats and protect themselves from the possibility of getting infected," the statement said.

"The product will be ideal for pregnant women, women with arthiritis, differently abled to be used at public toilets at railway stations, trains, bus terminals etc," the statement added.

"Dirty public toilets anywhere in the world are a big problem especially for women population. They may suffer from Urinary Tract Infection by using unhygienic public toilets. We thought to help them and came out with this revolutionary product called Sanfe", Archit Agarwal, Co-founder of Sanfe said.

