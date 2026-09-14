Why Is Hindi Diwas Celebrated? Know Its History And Significance

Hindi Diwas 2026: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to commemorate the day when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language. On September 14, 1949, the assembly decided that Hindi will serve as the official language of the central government. The first Hindi Diwas was observed in 1953, marking the occasion.

Schools and colleges host debates, poetry recitations, and essay contests to celebrate Hindi literature and cultural heritage.

Why September 14?

Hindi was declared an official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949. Since then, every year, the day is celebrated as Hindi Day in all central government offices situated in India and abroad. Article 343 of the Indian Constitution provided that the Official Language of the Union will be Hindi in the Devanagari script.

Hindi Diwas Legacy

While preparing the Constitution, the members of the Constituent Assembly discussed several important questions related to India's official language. On September 14, 1949, the Assembly adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the union.

When the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, Article 343 provided the constitutional framework for the Official Language of the Union.

To remember the 1949 decision and encourage the use and development of Hindi, September 14 has been observed as Hindi Diwas since 1953.

'Opportunity For Expression'

Last year, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted that "the greatest strength of India's languages is that they have provided every class and community with an opportunity for expression."

He further stated: "When the country gained independence, our Constitution makers extensively deliberated on the potential and importance of languages and, on September 14, 1949, adopted Hindi written in the Devanagari script as the official language."

"Article 351 of the Constitution assigns the responsibility of promoting and spreading Hindi to make it an effective medium of India's composite culture," he added.

Role Of Articles 343, 351

Article 343: Article 343 of the Indian Constitution deals with the Official Language of the Union and recognises Hindi in Devanagari script for this purpose.

Article 351: Article 351 provides a directive for promoting the spread and development of Hindi, with the aim of strengthening its role as a medium of expression for India's composite culture.

“It shall be the duty of the Union to promote the spread of the Hindi language, to develop it so that it may serve as a medium of expression for all the elements of the composite culture of India and to secure its enrichment by assimilating without interfering with its genius, the forms, style and expressions used in Hindustani and in the other languages of India specified in the Eighth Schedule, and by drawing, wherever necessary or desirable, for its vocabulary, primarily on Sanskrit and secondarily on other languages.”

Today, Hindi Diwas is observed through speeches, essay competitions, poetry recitations, quizzes, debates, cultural programmes, and Hindi-related activities in schools, colleges, government offices and other institutions.