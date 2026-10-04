Who Was Kamala Sohonie? Know The Story Of India's First Woman PhD In Science

Kamala Sohonie was an Indian biochemist who made history through her journey in higher education. She is widely recognised as the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in a scientific discipline, completing her doctorate at the University of Cambridge in 1939.

Born in 1911, Sohonie developed an interest in science early in life. She completed her graduation from Bombay University with first-class marks before deciding to pursue higher studies and research. Her next step took her to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

Her struggle to enter IISc

In 1933, Sohonie applied to IISc as a research student in biochemistry. However, she was initially denied admission because she was a woman. At the time, opportunities for women to pursue advanced scientific education in India were limited.

Sohonie continued to push for an opportunity to study at the institute. She was eventually admitted under certain conditions and began her research there. Her admission became an important part of the early history of women pursuing research at IISc.

She remained at IISc until 1936 before moving to Cambridge in 1937 as a research student. She completed her PhD in 1939. According to Cambridge's Newnham College, she completed the degree in just 14 months.

A milestone in higher education

Sohonie's academic journey was significant at a time when women had far fewer opportunities to pursue postgraduate education and scientific research.

After returning to India, she continued her academic and research career and eventually became a professor of biochemistry and later Director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay, now Mumbai.

Her story remains relevant to education because it shows how access to higher education and research opportunities for women has changed over time. From facing resistance when seeking admission to IISc to earning a doctorate at Cambridge, Sohonie's academic journey became an important chapter in the history of women's education in India.