WHO Global Internship 2026: Applications Open, Check Stipend And Benefits

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reopened its Global Internship Programme, giving students and recent graduates an opportunity to gain practical experience with the United Nations health agency.

The programme offers internships across different technical and administrative areas, allowing candidates to work with WHO teams and gain exposure to global health programmes. Internship positions may be available at WHO headquarters as well as regional and country offices.

Who can apply?

Candidates must be at least 20 years old at the time of applying. Applicants should be enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate programme in a relevant field, or have completed their qualification within the previous 18 months.

For bachelor's-level applicants, at least three years of full-time university studies must have been completed before the internship begins. Candidates must also meet the language requirements of the office where they are applying and hold a valid passport from a WHO Member State.

What is the internship duration?

WHO internships are full-time and can last from six weeks to 24 weeks, depending on the requirements of the department and the particular internship position.

Stipend and other benefits

Eligible interns may receive financial support from WHO. The maximum amount is not the same for every internship and is mentioned in the individual vacancy notice, depending on the duty station.

WHO also provides medical and accident insurance to interns for the duration of their internship. Depending on the location, interns may also receive meal support. For example, interns in Geneva receive daily lunch vouchers worth CHF 20 for use in WHO cafeterias.

Interns are also entitled to personal time off equivalent to 2.5 days per month. At the end of the internship, they can request an internship certificate and may also ask their supervisor for a recommendation letter.

How to apply?

Applications for WHO internships are submitted online through the organisation's Stellis recruitment system. Candidates can apply for internship vacancies listed on the WHO Careers website. WHO advises applicants to check individual vacancy notices carefully, as eligibility requirements and application deadlines may vary between positions.